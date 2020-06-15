It was a banner weekend for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. First he got slammed for rank hypocrisy on coronavirus guidelines. Then Comrade Mayor woke up feeling ill this morning and canceled all the day’s scheduled events.

On top of all that, the city’s COVID-19 “test and trace” team has reportedly been ordered to not do too much tracing:

And that’s the side that lectures the Right about “science”? What a joke.

De Blasio is beyond parody.

Yep. It’s officially no longer about stopping the virus (if it ever was).

We can’t say we’re shocked.

