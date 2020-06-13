As you know, CNN’s media correspondent Brian Stelter spends an inordinate amount of time focusing on Fox News and their hosts. Stelter even has a book coming out soon that is largely about — you guessed it — Fox News. Among cable news networks, CNN’s ratings (and therefore ad revenue) can’t compare to Fox News’ numbers, but Stelter’s trying to help the Left do something about that:

Could it be more obvious?

“Journalism,” CNN-style.

We can’t help but wonder what a 30-second national ad goes for on Tucker Carlson’s show vs. CNN’s rate card for the same time slot.

CNN won’t be in a rush to report a compare/contrast on that.

Stelter’s obsession with all things Fox News has been well documented.

