As you know, CNN’s media correspondent Brian Stelter spends an inordinate amount of time focusing on Fox News and their hosts. Stelter even has a book coming out soon that is largely about — you guessed it — Fox News. Among cable news networks, CNN’s ratings (and therefore ad revenue) can’t compare to Fox News’ numbers, but Stelter’s trying to help the Left do something about that:

Fox says sponsors wary of Tucker have "moved to other programs" so "Fox News hasn't lost any revenue overall." But if there was robust demand to run ads during Carlson's show, Fox would be able to charge more $$$ and pack more ads in, thus boosting revenue. https://t.co/nPH2BLHwSV — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 13, 2020

Could it be more obvious?

Trying to sabotage your competitor’s advertising because no one watches your network. The purest form of journalism. https://t.co/FNMdGUqAEm — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) June 13, 2020

“Journalism,” CNN-style.

Poor Brian. He keeps trying, but nothing seems to work. https://t.co/AQY3aFPep1 — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) June 13, 2020

CNN’s Chief Fox News Critic doing PR for MMFA’s Tucker Carlson ad boycott campaign. https://t.co/E3BGyLuLiW — Matt Dempster (@dempstermd) June 13, 2020

We can’t help but wonder what a 30-second national ad goes for on Tucker Carlson’s show vs. CNN’s rate card for the same time slot.

What's the ad spend equivalent for FNC to CNN? Could you run your ad in every ad space during Don Lemon's show for the price of one ad during Hannity? — Mother B (@mabennett1982) June 13, 2020

What are the rates to advertise on your “show”, Tater?

Or is CNN (or China (but I repeat myself)) paying people to advertise on their shows?

I’d love to see the comparison of advertising rates on any CNN show with any program on Fox News.#TatersAllergicToFacts — Bjorn-Again (@treebeard64) June 13, 2020

CNN won’t be in a rush to report a compare/contrast on that.

Fox News would buy ad time on your show since Fox News is your sole obsession, but they really don't need to reach your tens of viewers. https://t.co/l2J8w1PBTo — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) June 13, 2020

Is it a personal goal, to get rid of Tucker? You’re tweeting about him a lot. — Desi (@DesiDlnek) June 13, 2020

Stelter’s obsession with all things Fox News has been well documented.