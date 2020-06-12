It’s no secret that many at CNN have an obsession with Fox News, which may even contribute to explaining the cable news net’s ratings dominance. But among those at CNN, there’s nobody more obsessed with Fox News than Brian Stelter, and he’s even publishing a book on the subject.

One item in particular that Stelter tweeted about shows just how low he’s willing to go (below is just one of his tweets but we’re not including any that link to his book which is no doubt going to be a pile of “according to a source” garbage):

A TV host's personal life is not automatically newsworthy. But a relationship between two of Fox's biggest stars? That's newsworthy. Whispers about Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt have been widespread inside Fox for years, but never reported publicly. (2/6) — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 11, 2020

And of course Stelter’s claim was based on a “source,” and you know how “reliable” CNN’s sources have been.

Ted Cruz leads off the much-needed shaming:

Brian, are you saying it’s newsworthy who you’re sleeping with? How about show some decency & leave people’s personal lives alone? Focus on, say, news. https://t.co/hU53kV6G7d — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 12, 2020

Narrator: But Stelter had no intention of showing any decency.

