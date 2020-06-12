As you know, two-time Democrat presidential candidate has been voicing her support for protests — some of them massive and in clear violation of social distance guidelines — and is encouraging it to continue:

This chart tells an incredible story of the power of Black Lives Matter as a mass movement. Your fellow Americans are hearing you. Keep marching. https://t.co/StZ0hnE7Zw pic.twitter.com/Xvxnwlw86B — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 12, 2020

Hillary says “keep marching,” but when it comes to President Trump’s plan to start holding rallies again, Clinton used a reported waiver as a way to point out that the events could be a health threat:

If your rallies come with a liability waiver, you shouldn’t be holding them. https://t.co/J1BgdUec9k — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 12, 2020

Does Hillary think that the threat of coronavirus spread in massive protests is minimalized because marchers don’t have to sign a waiver?

Ah, that explains why you supported massive rallies / protests last week. Because they didn't have liability waivers. https://t.co/2WOGSdgMTW — RBe (@RBPundit) June 12, 2020

If your giant public protests are giant public protests in the middle of a pandemic, you shouldn't be holding them https://t.co/v37qY6mDPO — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 12, 2020

But there’s no waiver required, so that makes it OK. *Eye roll*

If your protests come with assault, murder, and property destruction, you shouldn't be holding them. https://t.co/glbd6FpbbH — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) June 12, 2020

Democrats clearly have two totally different sets of rules, because “science,” or something.

Did they have waivers for the “funeral” that Sharpton attended? If not can the DNC be sued for people who got COVID there? — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) June 12, 2020

Large gatherings have been approved by majority vote. pic.twitter.com/uC28DtiWqH — Made in Michigan (@KathyPoteau) June 12, 2020

Just pretend it's a classification marking and ignore it. https://t.co/mI3tiVDoby — Donny Ferguson 🗽 (@DonnyFerguson) June 12, 2020

Also, waivers are going to be fairly commonplace:

Waivers are used all of the time. Shut up.https://t.co/PSgDPsdyxt — sarainitaly🌷🐥🐰🐣🌷🐰🐥🌷 (@sarainitaly) June 12, 2020

Nice try though, Hillary.