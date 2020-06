We told you earlier about one side-effect of the protests that has sent heads crashing to desks:

HBO Max ends racism by removing the film starring the first African American to win an Oscar https://t.co/ioJzLHEHKl

Before that it was announced that Paramount had canceled “COPS”:

"Cops" has officially been canceled by Paramount Network four days after it was pulled from the schedule https://t.co/tXEo25Clvm — Variety (@Variety) June 9, 2020

How much farther can it go? This far:

The rage mob is coming for PAW PATROLhttps://t.co/58jYa3TV8m — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 10, 2020

I'll admit that I did not have the cancelation of … *reads notes* … Paw Patrol on my 2020 bingo card pic.twitter.com/Kw1Aa81ZL8 — Dave Maclean (@GeordieStory) June 10, 2020

“Euthanize the police dog,” they said. “Defund the paw patrol.” “All dogs go to heaven, except the class traitors in the Paw Patrol.” https://t.co/JhIzDmGokf — Megan Burrow (@MegBurrow) June 10, 2020

The left is working overtime to ensure you hate themhttps://t.co/YH3q8lTkTZ — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 10, 2020

Oh come on!

I actually laughed out loud when I saw this apparently it's really happening but that's IF you believe ANYTHING from the NYT — bob bouchet (@bob_bouchet) June 10, 2020

This is next level stupidity!!! — Victor Haymon II (@ii_haymon) June 10, 2020

And the week isn’t even over yet.