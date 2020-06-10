It’s an election year with an avalanche of different stories going on at once, so the political debate is perhaps as heated as it’s been in a long time. But “Jeopardy” champ Ken Jennings wanted conservatives to know he’s got most of Hollywood and the entertainment industry on his philosophical side:

To all the conservatives who found out today that Tom Morello or Jim Gaffigan don’t share their politics: it’ll be easier to get this done all at once. NOBODY whose work you like shares your politics. You get Kelsey Grammer and that’s it. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) June 10, 2020

There are certainly more non-liberals in Hollywood than Kelsey Grammer, but the actual number may never be known:

Or, none can talk about it in public because they will be dragged and ruined by the intolerant mob. https://t.co/BaHQ6DWrRd — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 10, 2020

This is definitely the kind of industry in which people who are conservatives would state so openly and not pretend to go with the flow out of the sheer terror of not toeing the line. https://t.co/kiYABpRP77 — neontaster (@neontaster) June 10, 2020

There are many who aren't vocal because they want to keep working. Also many vocal, e.g. Jon Voight. — Dave Drennan (@DdrennanN) June 10, 2020

I'm sure there are more conservatives but they're likely concerned about being blacklisted. The Left despised McCarthyism in the 40s and 50s but now they practice it. — Wilberforce Be With You (@PaineInTheNeck) June 10, 2020

Bingo! And Larry the Cable Guy also had thoughts on this issue:

Larry the Cable Guy @GitRDoneLarry — Jeffffff Schwartzman (@Ethelssoninlaw) June 10, 2020

Thanks Jeff. Jennings thinks everyone should like what he likes because he knows ancient literature for 800. 🤷‍♂️ — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) June 10, 2020

LOL. And yes, conservatives are generally aware how the majority of entertainers feel about them:

It routinely comes as a shock to liberals that conservatives already know the artists we like don't share our politics. It's not some big gotcha. They assume that since they only listen and watch artists that share their politics, that we do the same – and so we must not know. https://t.co/22tU5F0yFO — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) June 10, 2020

Literally every knows that most people in the entertainment field are liberals. The fact that Ken thinks that he's teaching us something is the real story here https://t.co/1qvb8IeqoL — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 10, 2020

Does Ken think he gets to bask in the reflected glory of musicians and comedians simply by sharing their same facile politics? Really? No, Ken. You're not cool and you will never be cool, especially not when you're doing this deeply grasping shit. https://t.co/dQHQ2j3SEM — Mo Mo (@molratty) June 10, 2020

Conservatives don't really care about actors' political ideas. We know they're almost all not in line with ours. We watch the movies anyway. Crazy, I know. https://t.co/mdTSp9y7oP — Kyle Sammin (@KyleSammin) June 10, 2020

We get James Hetfield too. That’s good enough for me — Dell Preston (@DellPreston6) June 10, 2020

Wow, just straight up dissing Kid Rock like that. https://t.co/mwO1skti3X — Meowski Catovitch (@catovitch) June 10, 2020

I don't believe any conservatives were surprised that Tom Morello from Rage Against The Machine did not share their politics. https://t.co/g9hjwN5FA8 — phil that remains (@philthatremains) June 10, 2020

Is this tool under the impression that American conservatives think celebs share our politics? https://t.co/SmEjJ8w0LM — Bambino45 (@michcusejac5) June 10, 2020

It’s not exactly “breaking news” to conservatives.

The people who raise your food have some news for you, Ken https://t.co/amfpc1OmzS — Rob Kroese (@robkroese) June 10, 2020

Exactly.