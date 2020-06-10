Remember the Tea Party rallies during Barack Obama’s first term as president? The mainstream media and Democrats took a very different approach in those days. Mike LaChance has documented several instances:

Now that leftists are engaging in riots and armed occupations, let's look back at how Democrats and the media talked about the Tea Party. — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) June 10, 2020

And now, a walk down Memory Lane:

Democrat Senator Tom Harkin in 2013: Civil War pic.twitter.com/kwtCzwVXGX — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) June 10, 2020

The New Yorker in 2010: Dangerous Anti-Pluralism pic.twitter.com/YsCYcA44Qn — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) June 10, 2020

Newsweek in 2010: Loud Mad and Dangerous pic.twitter.com/AGgqW4YKrG — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) June 10, 2020

Politico 2011: Biden Likened Tea Party to Terrorists pic.twitter.com/WafdHKgt24 — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) June 10, 2020

Politico 2011: The Tea Party's Terrorist Tactics pic.twitter.com/enoEHvivZ2 — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) June 10, 2020

NY Times 2011: The Tea Party's War on America pic.twitter.com/ibjLC4Kyas — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) June 10, 2020

Wow.

There's so much more, but you get the point. During the Tea Party protests, no one was killed, no businesses or lives were destroyed. That's what we're seeing now. And the media thinks no one remembers a thing. — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) June 10, 2020

The media “protest” rules have changed big time in the last decade.