Yesterday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was asked about the “defund the police” movement, and her answer was basically “pretty much”:

Asked about the "Defund the Police" movement, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told @Russian_Starr, "It's really about reprioritizing and rebuilding communities, not just policing. That this is really about where do we, where do we prioritize our resources." — Jack Turman III (@jackturmanIII) June 9, 2020

Starr asked if she supports defunding police departments and using the funds for education. She said, "I think you do all those other things. You don't need all the money that's going to the police departments. So, yeah, I mean, the spirit of it, I do support that spirit of it." — Jack Turman III (@jackturmanIII) June 9, 2020

However, Whitmer is widely seen as auditioning to be Joe Biden’s pick for a running mate, and the Democrat nominee now says he would increase police funding:

A Joe Biden op-ed: "I’m proposing an additional $300 million to reinvigorate community policing in our country. Every single police department should have the money they need to institute real reforms" https://t.co/soLnZUDDgg — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) June 10, 2020

So just to try and clear things up, Whitmer’s office issued a clarification:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday she supported the “spirit” of efforts to defund the police in the wake of George Floyd’s death, a statement that her office later clarified did not indicate support for eliminating funding for law enforcement.

https://t.co/NvDowaeNVk — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) June 10, 2020

In other words, the Michigan governor supports the “defund the police” movement only up to the point of actually defunding the police, then she’s against it.

Translation–"I'm appeasing these Marxist loons, but in no way will I defund the police." — David Dudenhoefer (@Dude4Liberty) June 10, 2020

So, just pandering and virtue signalling. — 🍺¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@beerboyeee) June 10, 2020

The spin has been dizzying.

Gretchen has had to do more "clarifications" than any governor in our state's history. Will she answer why "presumed" is the new "positive" for people with sniffles being given a covid positive diagnosis? https://t.co/pag5un0MLC — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 10, 2020

LOL.