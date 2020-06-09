President Trump said recently that he’ll be resuming his rallies within the next couple of weeks, and NPR is among the news outlets on the story. But NPR was spotted taking quite a different angle when it comes to Trump rallies vs. massive protests:

Same day. Your tax dollars, hard at work at @NPR pic.twitter.com/Io7GU42ozq — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 9, 2020

One of these things is not like the other:

President Trump will hit the campaign trail this month — despite the deadly coronavirus pandemic, which continues to impact the lives and livelihoods of households across the country. "The rallies will be tremendous," a campaign manager said. https://t.co/hZ1nV45d00 — NPR (@NPR) June 9, 2020

Dozens of public health and disease experts have signed an open letter in support of the nationwide anti-racism protests. "White supremacy is a lethal public health issue that predates and contributes to COVID-19," they wrote.https://t.co/yFjEN5VlVS — NPR (@NPR) June 8, 2020

The “science” is settled, and it varies from case-to-case.

That’s one “defund” movement NPR’s Yamiche Alcindor will not try to put a positive spin on.