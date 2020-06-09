President Trump said recently that he’ll be resuming his rallies within the next couple of weeks, and NPR is among the news outlets on the story. But NPR was spotted taking quite a different angle when it comes to Trump rallies vs. massive protests:

One of these things is not like the other:

The “science” is settled, and it varies from case-to-case.

That’s one “defund” movement NPR’s Yamiche Alcindor will not try to put a positive spin on.

