In the last couple of weeks there has been plenty of discussion and debate about how the Trump administration could best handle things moving forward in the aftermath of protests and riots that took place in many American cities.

Piers Morgan has presented his idea for how Trump could bring people together:

Piers Morgan tells Trump to take a knee in the Oval Office to "unify so much of the country" https://t.co/y8kstuzaTn pic.twitter.com/Usxf5z4J6m — The Hill (@thehill) June 9, 2020

If you really want to show America you care about race and national unity, President @realDonaldTrump – then take the knee live on TV in the Oval Office. https://t.co/kUbSj5M8SO pic.twitter.com/zg5WbSZRbB — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 8, 2020

Really?

Absolutely love the comments. 🤣

Hated by the left, hated by the right. Piers has lost his marbles after Corona. https://t.co/9yQ0MgEGAd — KK Defund_Thought_Police (@kk_kimster4life) June 9, 2020

Let’s just say that Morgan’s suggestion isn’t getting rave reviews, mostly because it would never happen:

That would be a sure fire way he’d lose re-election. — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) June 8, 2020

It would do the opposite. Kneeling implies jubjugation. In an society of equal rights, one does not subjugate to anyone else no matter the cause. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) June 9, 2020

This is why America beat an empire with a bunch of farmers We don’t kneel, it’s not in our DNA https://t.co/pzyRvvtfTc — JJ Truth (@1Romans58) June 9, 2020

Not unless a priest is giving him communion. https://t.co/rc6Exm8xEE — Mike Parker (@MJP1313) June 9, 2020

"Take the knee" sounds like the perfect cult mantra

Creepy. This isn't about a protest. Its about bowing to the mob https://t.co/SthxttzFLP — The Son of Man (@olufemisp) June 8, 2020

Maybe Trump should take Morgan’s advice, but with a catch:

Only if he can hold a semi-automatic rifle in the photo, @piersmorgan #Bollocks — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 9, 2020

LOL.