Yesterday we told you about an announcement made by the Minneapolis City Council:

'Not just the fringe, folks': Minneapolis City Council announces veto-proof majority for 'commitment to disbanding' the police https://t.co/Sg79Zs3sw4 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 7, 2020

The “defund the police” movement continues (while media assists with spin), and the inevitable effect of all the lunacy is starting to be seen:

A manufacturing company that has been in Minneapolis since 1987 has decided to leave the city. The company’s owner said he can’t trust public officials who allowed his plant to burn during the recent riots: “They don’t care about my business.” https://t.co/rMcZgudJCb — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) June 8, 2020

Well done, Minneapolis mayor and City Council!

Dear Minneapolis, once you drive the business (and their tax revenue) and the job (and their tax revenue) out of your city, do you expect me to pay your bills? Guess again https://t.co/NJPukyL0kT — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 8, 2020

The Minneapolis City Council is seeking to “defund the police” but they might defund themselves first.

This is so sad. The MASS EXODUS has begun. https://t.co/4ztWGl6FlW — PhillyGodfather ® (@phillygodfather) June 8, 2020

“The move will cost the city about 50 jobs,” according to the Star Tribune.

And so it begins… — Lindsey Gorski (@lindsgorski) June 8, 2020

🤣 A liberal, Democrat utopian paradise — Mark, but that's Jax (@marks96vmax) June 8, 2020

Wow, I for one am shocked and stunned. https://t.co/g5NWE1IDG3 — ALL LIVES MATTER (@watisthisidont) June 8, 2020

It begins. Lets see how many businesses want to stay in a lawless place. https://t.co/BvBQx1H2Zt — David Drover (@Drover_David) June 8, 2020

That’s a certainty.