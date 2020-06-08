We should first start out by flashing back to last month, when it was announced that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will co-chair a Biden task force on climate change:

REPORT: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez To Be Biden’s Climate Change Adviser https://t.co/eQLZA38Fkr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 14, 2020

So in essence, that makes her a Biden adviser.

Fast forward to today when, during Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s briefing, she referred to AOC as a Biden adviser, but it was preceded by a fact that of course isn’t included in this tweet from Politico’s Jake Sherman, who tagged AOC for tattling purposes:

>@PressSec from the podium: “Biden adviser Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.” cc @AOC — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 8, 2020

And Sherman’s tweet was all AOC needed for a response that was more than predictable, full context-be-damned:

.@PressSec wouldn’t be the first person to mistake a women of color for having a lower position or title than she does, but Kayleigh – in case you haven’t picked up a newspaper in two years, I’m a Congresswoman. https://t.co/3FRHo7dpTL — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 8, 2020

The @PressSec comment is steeped in a long, hurtful, & horrendous history of stripping women of color of titles and diminishing them to “the help.” Perhaps she isn’t aware that what she did is mired in racist history. If that is the case, I look forward to her apology tomorrow. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 8, 2020

But it’s actually AOC who should be delivering the apology:

Others also pointed out the same thing:

Direct quote: "The President is appalled by the 'defund police' movement. The fact that you have SITTING CONGRESSWOMEN wanting to defund the police—notably Rashida Tlaib, notably Biden advisor Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez…" — But ok https://t.co/HaKxnn6IWM — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) June 8, 2020

Congratulations, you just spread fake news that AOC then picked up and spread. @PressSec mentioned that AOC was a Congresswoman before referring to her as a Biden adviser. — Henry Chinaski (@ashsoles) June 8, 2020

You’re making a mountain out of a molehill. The press secretary wasn’t trying to demean you, she was referring to you in your capacity as a Biden advisor. Everyone already knows you’re a member of Congress. Do we need to refer to you by every title you hold or have ever held? — Reynold Rosa (@reynoldrosa) June 8, 2020

Did you even listen? She called you a sitting Congresswoman and she included Biden advisor. Your lack of intelligence strikes again. — lesser T Jake (@lessertjake) June 8, 2020

But the truth didn’t matter, because a journo’s tweet lacking context was all AOC needed to do her thing yet again.

