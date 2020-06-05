Yesterday we told you about Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, whose coronavirus lockdown orders were among the strictest in the nation but are now starting to ease, participated in a march while chanting “hands up don’t shoot.” Whitmer was heavily criticized for failing to obey her own directives, but the governor’s spokesperson is saying she didn’t violate any rules:

"Whitmer spokeswoman Tiffany Brown denied the governor had violated her own executive order issued Monday that says people should remain six feet apart if participating in public gatherings."https://t.co/m4Hcz7yI0N pic.twitter.com/q3xbaecGeW — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) June 5, 2020

Oh, whatever!

This has sparked an avalanche of eye rolls.

Is this for real? This isn't remotely true. https://t.co/FkFSCDAWeU — Troy Franco (@tfranco817) June 5, 2020

"Who are you going to believe, me or your lying eyes?" https://t.co/vSrJd1B0Df — garrett (@gacsmith) June 5, 2020

There’s no hypocrisy like Whitmer hypocrisy.

So barbers can have their life ruined but Gov. Fascist can go do this?? — :.T.A.R.S. 🕙 (@TarsNot) June 5, 2020

Yuuup.