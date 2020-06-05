As we told you earlier, the May jobs numbers show that the economy is beginning to re-ignite after being crippled by weeks and weeks of coronavirus-related shutdowns.

But New York Times economist Paul Krugman is skeptical:

This being the Trump era, you can't completely discount the possibility that they've gotten to the BLS, but it's much more likely that the models used to produce these numbers — they aren't really raw data — have gone haywire in a time of pandemic 3/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 5, 2020

There it is!

“They’ve gotten to the Bureau of Labor Statistics” is something a NYT columnist just wrote entirely in earnest. Incredible. https://t.co/qaRdIAmygn — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) June 5, 2020

It’s just absolutely devastating to these people when something good happens for America. https://t.co/BrbfcxueBj — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) June 5, 2020

Harvard professor and former head of Obama’s economic advisory council Jason Furman didn’t buy what Krugman was selling:

Former Obama dudes clowning on Krugman now. https://t.co/p4jbslQno5 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 5, 2020

You can 100% discount the possibility that Trump got to the BLS. Not 98% discount, not 99.9% discount, but 100% discount. BLS has 2,400 career staff of enormous integrity and one political appointee with no scope to change this number. https://t.co/Cden6rQyN6 — Jason Furman (@jasonfurman) June 5, 2020

Krugman then commenced with the backpedaling:

Getting a lot of outraged pushback over even allowing the possibility of something amiss at BLS. I was just covering myself, because so many weird things have happened lately. But I apologize for any suggestion that a highly professional agency might have been corrupted. 1/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 5, 2020

And as I look at the data, I'm starting to believe that the modest job gains may well have been real, not an artifact of the models. I was already on record saying that predictions of a huge job loss didn't look right 2/ https://t.co/v6KvqREFWx — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 5, 2020

Well that’s… something at least.

Surprised he hasn't said all the new jobs are people fixing broken glass. https://t.co/44IAhKhoCG — Tyler Voigt (@tvoigt34) June 5, 2020

No, you are a wackadoodle. https://t.co/sou4ZU6rYV — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 5, 2020

But Krugman still has hope that things will start to worsen again. You can practically hear Krugman rooting for the economy to go back to tanking: