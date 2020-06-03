Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee today.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley has been tackling some of the highlights:

Color us shocked!

When Rosenstein’s testimony about “collusion” ruined the narrative again, Dem senators on the committee shifted seamlessly into “Russian interference” while obviously hoping nobody can spot the difference.

Another laughable lowlight was when Dem Sen. Pat Leahy referred to the lies on the FBI’s FISA surveillance application as “mistakes.” Please.

