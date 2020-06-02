In the last several days we’ve seen many people on social media say that they’ve called the police and have been told the response either wouldn’t happen or would take a long time. It seems now more than ever that Americans increasingly aren’t relying on the police to protect them and are taking things into their own hands. Here’s just one example:

From the looks of that, a narrative that progressives like to use is no longer being bought:

The 2nd Amendment will definitely remain.

Go figure.

