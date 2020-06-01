Presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden’s day included speaking at a Wilmington, Delaware church, pulling his mask down just a little, and lying to the community leaders in attendance:

Joe Biden just lied to a church full of black community leaders about 'his' coronavirus recommendations in January. Says 45-60 thousand people would be alive today if President Trump listened to him. pic.twitter.com/MZeB6ducyy — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) June 1, 2020

How do we know for sure Biden was lying? The mask covering his chin was moving.

I look forward to every "fact checker" in the media giving @JoeBiden 4 big Pinocchios for this whopper of a lie that he called for a nationwide lockdown in January. https://t.co/Vv7CVZZ9O1 — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) June 1, 2020

We won’t hold our breath. Meanwhile, reality tells a different story:

Joe Biden says 45k-60k more people would be alive if the country shut down a month earlier & claims Trump should've listened to him in *January*. Trump's "15 Days To Slow The Spread" guidelines were issued March 16. Biden held rallies March 2, 3, 7, 9, 10.pic.twitter.com/ZW5BIoVLwy — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) June 1, 2020

We don’t recall Biden sharing his concern about the spread of coronavirus at any of his rallies in early March. Actually, reality is quite the opposite of what Joe was peddling this morning:

Joe Biden said on March 12: "Banning all travel from Europe or any other part of the world may slow it but as we've seen, it will not stop it. Travel restrictions based on favoritism and politics rather than risk will be counterproductive." pic.twitter.com/KwZeFRpE1m — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 1, 2020

Joe Biden also wrote in a USA Today op-ed on January 27 that travel bans during the ebola epidemic would have been "reactionary" and "would have made things worse"https://t.co/stDv5NKx07 pic.twitter.com/sSGz1zontP — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 1, 2020

After President Trump implemented his travel ban from China on January 31, Joe Biden said in Iowa "this is no time for Donald Trump's record of hysterical xenophobia and fear-mongering." pic.twitter.com/gru4jsiCVf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 1, 2020

Again, we won’t wait for the mainstream media to quote Joe Biden back to Joe Biden.

This is a gigantic lie told by Joe Biden. He DID NOT call for a nationwide lockdown in January in response to the coronavirus. If that were true, why did he keep holding campaign rallies into the 2nd week of March? He can’t be allowed to revise history.pic.twitter.com/jitSxuiu46 — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) June 1, 2020

It's sad people will believe this lie, it's even sadder Joe probably believes it too… — FreeDumbWings (@DumbWings) June 1, 2020

It takes a real out of touch career politician of the most cynical kind to go to a church after the kind of weekend our country had and lie through his teeth that he was calling for the country to be shutdown in January. https://t.co/7YOgUY83aw — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 1, 2020

Here’s just one example of a campaign rally Biden held in early March:

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden held a campaign rally in Detroit, MI. pic.twitter.com/m42vDx2YTy — The Hill (@thehill) March 10, 2020

Gee, it doesn’t look like Joe was too concerned about the need for a total lockdown back then.