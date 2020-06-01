Presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden’s day included speaking at a Wilmington, Delaware church, pulling his mask down just a little, and lying to the community leaders in attendance:

How do we know for sure Biden was lying? The mask covering his chin was moving.

We won’t hold our breath. Meanwhile, reality tells a different story:

We don’t recall Biden sharing his concern about the spread of coronavirus at any of his rallies in early March. Actually, reality is quite the opposite of what Joe was peddling this morning:

Again, we won’t wait for the mainstream media to quote Joe Biden back to Joe Biden.

Here’s just one example of a campaign rally Biden held in early March:

Gee, it doesn’t look like Joe was too concerned about the need for a total lockdown back then.

