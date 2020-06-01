If you’re looking for an activist “journalist” in the White House press corps, you’ll find one in PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor. The “NewsHour” reporter again earned many eye rolls with this attempted fact check on a Trump tweet:

“Without evidence”? Er, OK…

Some DC “journalists” can’t even bring themselves to admit it when Trump points out the obvious.

Trending

“Journalists” like Alcindor have an agenda to push and have no interest in honest reporting.

And yet the media are completely baffled why there’s so much distrust of their profession.

Duly noted.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpYamiche Alcindor