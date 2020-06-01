If you’re looking for an activist “journalist” in the White House press corps, you’ll find one in PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor. The “NewsHour” reporter again earned many eye rolls with this attempted fact check on a Trump tweet:

“These people are anarchists,” President Trump says without providing any evidence. https://t.co/P7HGwsbKWD — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) May 31, 2020

“Without evidence”? Er, OK…

The media is committed to defending this anarchy and chaos. They have picked a side and it isn’t America’s. This is not a joke. For your own sake, know who they are and what they are doing. 👇🏻 https://t.co/HjJnhZX6EN — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) June 1, 2020

You wouldn’t see the evidence if it was in front of you on a silver platter. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 1, 2020

Some DC “journalists” can’t even bring themselves to admit it when Trump points out the obvious.

In my entire life, I've never seen such wanton violence and destruction in the name of anarchy. Yamiche is an embarrassment. https://t.co/nR99PzLM4Y — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 1, 2020

It's an absolute disgrace that the taxpayers pay this activist's salary. This isn't journalism, and the American people shouldn't subsidize it. https://t.co/MF8OsVzd4x — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) June 1, 2020

Other than the complete anarchy, you mean. https://t.co/SjNajJTGrU — China is lying (@jtLOL) June 1, 2020

I was there last night when fires were burning in NW. Your tweet is not factual. https://t.co/kbkRulZVjm — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) June 1, 2020

This tweet and others like it are not aging well. I spent a good deal of my 30s tracking the infiltration of the animal rights and green movements by antifa-style anarchists. It's the same story. People die. Everyone forgets. The cycle starts again w/ a different social movement. https://t.co/xU4aKjxLwL — David Martosko (@dmartosko) June 1, 2020

“Journalists” like Alcindor have an agenda to push and have no interest in honest reporting.

I know you think it's cute to throw out the "without evidence" barb–as if the president is going to provide some kind of documentation for something that's pretty obvious– but it's actually just kinda lame and pathetic. — Debra Heine (@NiceDeb) June 1, 2020

The Wendy’s near the 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis. Note the circle-A. pic.twitter.com/dzkb0nEYso — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) June 1, 2020

Most unintentionally hilarious tweet so far today: https://t.co/qhOx3XsOiG — Marilyn (@Jaizem) June 1, 2020

This isn't Slate or a Buzzfeed reporter. She works for PBS and appears on CNN. Is she gaslighting away Antifa or is she this ignorant? https://t.co/Q6fI9Cxs5I — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) June 1, 2020

"I'm a serious journalist," @Yamiche says without providing any evidence. https://t.co/y062gdGNLT — Elijah Sims (@ElijahSims90) June 1, 2020

just woke up after watching hours of churches getting burned, stores looted, journalists assaulted, a female store owner getting pummeled by "protestors," and i gotta say this tweet here…is FANTASTIC! and keep in mind, you're paying for this fine work w your tax payer dollars. https://t.co/sidHhR2vgD — Trey Radel (@treyradel) June 1, 2020

In case you needed proof that the liberal mainstream media sides with domestic terrorists:

👇👇👇 https://t.co/OPFnVzYyX3 — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) June 1, 2020

Made me laugh. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) June 1, 2020

Don’t you work in the news? I would assume you have picked up a newspaper or watched TV in the past couple of days… — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) June 1, 2020

And yet the media are completely baffled why there’s so much distrust of their profession.

Don't take the White House press corps seriously. Ever again. https://t.co/QLzZwifwtX — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) June 1, 2020

Duly noted.