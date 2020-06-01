We often point out that it’s clear many Democrats and media types had the blinders firmly in place during the eight years before Trump took office, and here’s yet another glaring example courtesy of the Washington Post’s “conservative blogger” Jennifer Rubin:

Um, who wants to tell her?

Trending

The Trump-induced memory loss that’s stricken some in the anti-Trump Resistance like Rubin is amazing.

Mostly because the liberal media spent most of that time hibernating.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jennifer RubinJoe Biden