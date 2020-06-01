We often point out that it’s clear many Democrats and media types had the blinders firmly in place during the eight years before Trump took office, and here’s yet another glaring example courtesy of the Washington Post’s “conservative blogger” Jennifer Rubin:

Biden should produce a ready-to-go agenda for his first months in office consisting of a comprehensive response to institutional racism.https://t.co/k2w79u8OpF — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) June 1, 2020

Um, who wants to tell her?

8 years as VP and decades in the Senate just wasn't enough time — Dan Larson (@DanielPLarson) June 1, 2020

Joe Biden was Vice President for 8 years. https://t.co/Uu9X0qxNJ7 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 1, 2020

Him and Obama were in charge of these institutions for two terms. I was told they fixed everything. https://t.co/cFPNwQF07E — 🇺🇸MarkinTenn🍊 (@MarkinTenn) June 1, 2020

The Trump-induced memory loss that’s stricken some in the anti-Trump Resistance like Rubin is amazing.

He was VP for 8 years!!!!!! — Dee (@dee_deenycee) June 1, 2020

He was in the White House for 8 years, serving under the first black President in our history, but yeah, now he'll fix racism https://t.co/2J5e4ScsAF — Sam Michel (@sammichelwjob) June 1, 2020

Maybe he should have worked on that for the 50 years he was in DC, or when he was VP. Hack — 1000thghost (@1000thghostauto) June 1, 2020

EIGHT YEARS AS VICE-PRESIDENT. THIRTY-SIX YEARS A SENATOR. What WAS he doing for all that time? https://t.co/2oDAfwMZjo — Dan Radovich (@DanRadovich) June 1, 2020

He was in the White House for 8 years…. — Octavius (@Octavius_Julii) June 1, 2020

Well according to the MSM those 8 years don't exist — Glen Dronach (@glen_dronach) June 1, 2020

Mostly because the liberal media spent most of that time hibernating.