Anybody who pays attention to what happens on CNN and what’s said by reporters and commentators who work there should put down any beverages before proceeding. Ready, here goes:
“We do not strive to be the story. We are here to cover the story.“ — Jeff Zucker in a memo to CNN staff today
Exactly.
Your lead media reporter and Sunday show host literally compared a dropped CNN camera to a murdered African American in police custody yesterday. https://t.co/KdyWsBWbGs
Remember this from yesterday?
"When a CNN camera hit the ground, America saw the world through George Floyd’s eyes," @PhilipKennicott writes https://t.co/o66wlYMj6p
Maybe Jeff Zucker doesn’t pay attention to any of the people in CNN’s employ.
Jeff Zucker has apparently never watched CNN https://t.co/DID6LtE0TJ
Perhaps he’s among those at CNN who diligently watch Fox News.
How hard do you think Jim Acosta laughed at this memo? https://t.co/MXY7cOPBdf
Quite to very.
tweeting out a story about how you are not the story https://t.co/VbfPQhcSqf
If Zucker ever truly implemented this Acosta, Cillizza, Stelter, Cuomo & 99% of CNN would strike.
tell that to Acosta and Stelter.
They’d agree, which would make it even more hysterical.