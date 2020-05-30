Anybody who pays attention to what happens on CNN and what’s said by reporters and commentators who work there should put down any beverages before proceeding. Ready, here goes:

“We do not strive to be the story. We are here to cover the story.“ — Jeff Zucker in a memo to CNN staff today Exactly. — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) May 30, 2020

Yowza! Seriously?

It really is.

Your lead media reporter and Sunday show host literally compared a dropped CNN camera to a murdered African American in police custody yesterday. https://t.co/KdyWsBWbGs — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 30, 2020

Remember this from yesterday?

"When a CNN camera hit the ground, America saw the world through George Floyd’s eyes," @PhilipKennicott writes https://t.co/o66wlYMj6p — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 29, 2020

Maybe Jeff Zucker doesn’t pay attention to any of the people in CNN’s employ.

When self awareness has clearly failed. https://t.co/RBfyKOW3Rs — Florida Fool (@florida_fool) May 30, 2020

Jeff Zucker has apparently never watched CNN https://t.co/DID6LtE0TJ — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 30, 2020

Perhaps he’s among those at CNN who diligently watch Fox News.

How hard do you think Jim Acosta laughed at this memo? https://t.co/MXY7cOPBdf — Tom Blersch (@Tom_Blersch) May 30, 2020

Quite to very.

tweeting out a story about how you are not the story https://t.co/VbfPQhcSqf — CommodoreBTC (@CommodoreBTC) May 30, 2020

If Zucker ever truly implemented this Acosta, Cillizza, Stelter, Cuomo & 99% of CNN would strike. — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) May 30, 2020

tell that to Acosta and Stelter. — Frankie Boy (@frankieboy1) May 30, 2020

They’d agree, which would make it even more hysterical.