The governor of Minnesota and other officials said earlier that they suspect white supremacists have been involved in the riots in Minneapolis (and elsewhere) but can’t confirm that:

He also said drug cartels could be trying to take advantage of the chaos pic.twitter.com/I5evTGcH4X

Asked whether there were white supremacists causing destruction in the Minneapolis protests Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he suspected so, but couldn’t confirm.

Minnesota public safety commissioner is blaming these riots on “White supremacists” pic.twitter.com/zTTB9ln3DJ

Though it’s unconfirmed, the media will be more than happy to help get that narrative going, as @RedSteeze noticed:

There are now multiple CNN correspondents pushing this. pic.twitter.com/I6RpOPGUux — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 30, 2020

Wow, this didn’t take long:

Minnesota officials say many of the violent protesters who have caused widespread damage are from out of state. Authorities have been monitoring alleged criminals online, including postings by suspected white supremacists trying to incite violence. — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) May 30, 2020

This tweet comes as officials in Minnesota are investigating whether outsiders, including white supremacists, are inciting riots. https://t.co/bKXbcIE5R7 — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) May 30, 2020

Did the media get a memo or are they just going to instinctively know what angle to push?

None of these "reporters" include Antifa as a possible source of these out-of-state agitators, especially when it's pretty obvious that that's exactly who they are. Dishonest hacks, every one of them https://t.co/vJUwlY6Tqt — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 30, 2020

So, not a whiff of Antifa? https://t.co/MaCHa8X3SB — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 30, 2020

OMG, they're complicit in covering for Antifa. https://t.co/Tqof6ZQejb — Sam Valley (@SamValley) May 30, 2020

The Left will appreciate yet another assist from America’s media firefighters.

Wait, are they really trying to go with “white nationalists are doing this”? I mean, F white nationalists — and maybe there’s some small degree of awful and opportunistic cross-pollination in the anarchy — but this line is obviously and insultingly ludicrous. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 30, 2020

Are we calling antifa white supremacists now? 🤔 — Jen Robertson (@jenrobertson2o2) May 30, 2020

I’m confused, when did Antifa become white supremacists — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) May 30, 2020

Don't believe what you're reading about who these people are. Do your own research and go spend time watching the hours and hours of interviews that Unicorn Riot did on the ground in Minneapolis two nights ago. White supremacists didn't destroy the CNN building. Antifa did. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) May 30, 2020

The MSM acts like the internet doesn't exist. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) May 30, 2020

A perfect example to show how much the media hates you and thinks you're stupid is by gaslighting that the riots last night were caused by white supremacists. — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) May 30, 2020

The new lie of the left — White Supremacists are now being blamed for infiltrating the "protests." Do the media and leaders of Minnesota think we're stupid? There is a ton of video of the looting and rioting. Does anyone see white supremacy? It's #AntifaTerrorists and #BLM — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) May 30, 2020

As is the MN Attorney General. https://t.co/6W6rhwHJN4 — Bill Palmer (@BillPalmer23) May 30, 2020

Exactly: