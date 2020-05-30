The governor of Minnesota and other officials said earlier that they suspect white supremacists have been involved in the riots in Minneapolis (and elsewhere) but can’t confirm that:
Asked whether there were white supremacists causing destruction in the Minneapolis protests Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he suspected so, but couldn’t confirm.
He also said drug cartels could be trying to take advantage of the chaos pic.twitter.com/I5evTGcH4X
— Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) May 30, 2020
Minnesota public safety commissioner is blaming these riots on “White supremacists”pic.twitter.com/zTTB9ln3DJ
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 30, 2020