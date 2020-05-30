There were riots in multiple U.S. cities last night, but the mainstream media is working hard to stick to a preferred narrative in such situations. In Minneapolis, a CNN reporter told Don Lemon that the protest he was witnessing was “entirely peaceful,” but that’s certainly debatable:

According to the reporter, bottle-throwing was “not uncommon” but otherwise, “entirely peaceful” or something.

Trending

One last thing:

Media and Democrats don’t seem to be sharing their “if it saves just one life” lectures with the protesters and rioters like they did with those gathering to demand that the economy be re-opened.

It’s also worth noting that entirely peaceful protesters in Atlanta did some damage to CNN’s headquarters:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNGeorge Floyd