There were riots in multiple U.S. cities last night, but the mainstream media is working hard to stick to a preferred narrative in such situations. In Minneapolis, a CNN reporter told Don Lemon that the protest he was witnessing was “entirely peaceful,” but that’s certainly debatable:

A CNN anchor just said on live TV that the riots in MN were "entirely peaceful" and a "merry caravan" and then seconds later someone throws a bottle directly at him. You can't make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/CtsYvBVzCH — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) May 30, 2020

According to the reporter, bottle-throwing was “not uncommon” but otherwise, “entirely peaceful” or something.

''They’re yelling at us and throwing bottles at us, but not in a mean way.'' 2020 has killed satire, it can no longer out do reality. https://t.co/bh6JP1R4dR — Kat (@_Vs_The_World) May 30, 2020

One last thing:

theyll effortlessly play down aggressive actions. meanwhile they painted those who peacefully protested a lockdown a week or so ago, as snorting primitives. https://t.co/wWMaHZegrC — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) May 30, 2020

But what about the social distancing? I thought we were all going to die if we didn't social distance.. — Mike Walsh (@MikeWBaseball) May 30, 2020

Media and Democrats don’t seem to be sharing their “if it saves just one life” lectures with the protesters and rioters like they did with those gathering to demand that the economy be re-opened.

It’s also worth noting that entirely peaceful protesters in Atlanta did some damage to CNN’s headquarters: