The World Health Organization has bent over backward to defend China in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that originated in that country, and in turn China has defended the W.H.O.

President Trump has heard and seen enough:

#BREAKING: President Trump severing ties to WHO: "We will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization." pic.twitter.com/uLu5zoD899 — The Hill (@thehill) May 29, 2020

BREAKING: "We will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization" and redirecting funds, Pres. Trump says. The announcement followed comments in the Rose Garden highly critical of China. https://t.co/zYfUs886AF pic.twitter.com/YMNVZa8D18 — ABC News (@ABC) May 29, 2020

Trump’s decision is sure to spark a triggering from the Democrats.

Trump announces that the U.S. is terminating its relationship with the China-run World Health Organization (WHO) and redirecting its funding for the agency to other public health efforts around the world because of WHO's deliberate lies and propaganda about the Wuhan coronavirus. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 29, 2020

Here's Trump's full statement on China: – Terminating entire relationship + funding with the WHO

– Ending special treatment with Hong Kong (China cut their feed here)

– Travel revised to warn of surveillance in Hong Kong He's coming down hard on China. pic.twitter.com/GxDqTvBxbh — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 29, 2020

Apparently the news wasn’t received well in a certain part of the world:

CNN’s feed in China went to black as President Trump criticized China for its passing of the controversial #HongKong National Security Law as well as China’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak. pic.twitter.com/KOyPBfYKIL — David Culver (@David_Culver) May 29, 2020

CNN reporting that China cut off the live feed there of Trump's comments re: Hong Kong. — Eddie Scarry (@eScarry) May 29, 2020

Somebody’s feels have been hurt.

Funny, usually CNN just cuts off the feed to his speeches all on their own. — J-Toxic49 (@Jmattox49) May 29, 2020

LOL.