There’s some breaking news in the story about the death of George Floyd. The officer who was shown on video with a knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes has been taken into custody, according to media reports:

BREAKING: Former Mpls Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested and is now in BCA custody. This is a breaking story with much more to come on 5 Eyewitness News. pic.twitter.com/GVuDABB2Sy — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) May 29, 2020

NEW: Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said he just received information that the officer identified as Derrick Chauvin in the death of George Floyd has been taken into custody by the BCA — Briana Bierschbach (@bbierschbach) May 29, 2020

NEW: Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, the officer seen with his knee on Greg Floyd's neck, has been arrested. No word on the specific charges. The news was announced by Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington and reported by NBC affiliate @kare11 — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) May 29, 2020

More on this story as details become available.

Update: