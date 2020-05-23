President Trump is playing golf today at the start of the long Memorial Day weekend:

The predictable reaction is taking place:

And CNN has already reported for mask police duty:

What would the nation do without America’s media firefighters?

And heck, they might even get one.

The reality of the situation doesn’t matter, because “Orange Man Maskless” is the new narrative (until the next one presents itself).

