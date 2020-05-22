On Fox News’ “Outnumbered,” one of the topics was this comment from Joe Biden:

This is disgusting. Joe Biden: "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't Black." pic.twitter.com/UvYZTjcPqZ — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 22, 2020

During the “Outnumbered” discussion, Marie Harf said that Biden’s comment was wrong but didn’t deserve to be tagged as “racist,” but Harris Faulkner’s follow-up was fairly brutal.

After @HARRISFAULKNER said her piece on “You ain’t black” – Marie Harf looks like she is gonna be sick. #outnumbered — Suburban Mom 🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️ (@InsaneBoyPosse) May 22, 2020

Here’s what Harf said initially, with Faulkner then firing back had Harf eventually saying that Biden should apologize:

Thank you Harris! #RacistJoeBiden pic.twitter.com/vsUox4SZEq — Karli Q ⭐️⭐️⭐️ – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@KarluskaP) May 22, 2020

This’ll leave a mark:

Oh how sweet it is when even Marie Harf can’t cover for Joe Biden and has to apologize! #YouAintBlack pic.twitter.com/cOTvawc64d — Sassy Scarlett (@Southrngirl77) May 22, 2020

The Dem spin machine just got blown up.

But wow!! @HARRISFAULKNER just did a number on her. #MarieHarf should have just turned off her video & walked away!! — Nancy Eardley (@nancylees) May 22, 2020

@HARRISFAULKNER spoke beautifully as to her personal reaction to Biden’s racist comments…while #marieharf callously replied with emotionless talking points. Does she even have a heart? #YouAintBlack https://t.co/87gRDs5zc9 — JLO (@JLOSanchez1) May 22, 2020

Marie Harf So all you have to do is say “oops-sorry-DIDNT mean to sound racist..”That is-unless you’re @realDonaldTrump Our President can’t even tie his shoes without someone calling him racist. But Joe Biden gets a pass? Give me a break! Where’s the OUTRAGE?!? #BidenIsARacist pic.twitter.com/YJ3PCVnZsl — Miranda Koontz (@MKPSU2016) May 22, 2020

Meanwhile, you know full well the media is preparing a “Republicans pounce” spin.