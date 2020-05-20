As we told you this afternoon, Kayleigh McEnany’s White House press conference featured a self-awareness dropkick of CNN’s Chris Cuomo after his criticism of Trump using hydroxychloroquine.

Next, a reporter had a question about Susan Rice, which came after the story of her now-infamous inauguration day email written to herself took another twist today. McEnany was well prepared for the topic:

Nice of the reporter to broach the subject. Here’s the video:

.@PressSec calls out Susan Rice for her lies surrounding the Flynn Unmasking and for Emailing herself on Inauguration day emphasizing that they did things "By the Book" pic.twitter.com/kRflPgiNyG — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 20, 2020

