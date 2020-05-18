Earlier today Gov. Gavin Newsom indicated that parts of California would being the process of reopening very soon:

JUST IN: Gov. Gavin Newsom relaxing some criteria to reopen California, says 53 of 58 counties could meet the new guidelines.https://t.co/HViKwwHvEg — NBC 7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) May 18, 2020

More promising news from Governor Newsom: California Will Relax Some of Its Criteria for Reopening https://t.co/ZGoLMoCzEJ — Omari Fleming (@OmariNBCSD) May 18, 2020

Meanwhile, there are emerging signs that Democrats are going to have to start finding panic buttons to push that are in addition to COVID-19. California Sen. Kamala Harris, who is no doubt crossing her fingers for a VP nod from Joe Biden, has added an element to the recent fear-mongering:

Hurricane season begins in two weeks and we already have a tropical storm heading towards North Carolina. I've been saying it for months: FEMA must be prepared for natural disasters during this pandemic. Lives are at stake. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) May 18, 2020

Everybody can count on Dems like Harris to sound the alarm about a bad Trump administration response to a storm that hasn’t even hit yet.

There's always a boogeyman — OneNationUnderGod (@GodBlessUSA316) May 18, 2020

It’s always going to be something.