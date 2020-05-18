Earlier today Gov. Gavin Newsom indicated that parts of California would being the process of reopening very soon:

Meanwhile, there are emerging signs that Democrats are going to have to start finding panic buttons to push that are in addition to COVID-19. California Sen. Kamala Harris, who is no doubt crossing her fingers for a VP nod from Joe Biden, has added an element to the recent fear-mongering:

Everybody can count on Dems like Harris to sound the alarm about a bad Trump administration response to a storm that hasn’t even hit yet.

It’s always going to be something.

Tags: Donald TrumphurricanesKamala Harris