If you happened to see a mushroom cloud floating over the White House briefing room, it was because Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany dropped a nuke on the media for their collective avoidance of the facts surrounding the “Russia collusion” probe and what and who precipitated it. This is something else:
.@PressSec Destroying Smug Reporter On #ObamaGate
"For 3 years you all talked about collusion & there was none. It was a huge injustice, not just to this administration but to the American ppl who deserve truth, not the alleging of absolutely false allegations against @POTUS." pic.twitter.com/ID6Ex47fSd
— The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 15, 2020
Dayum! Yeah, the WH press had that coming.
WATCH: reporters pretend not to understand Obama admin scandal of leaking/spying/lying about Russia collusion. As truth continues to roll out, media should stop engaging in coverups and pretending not to understand why this is scandalous, illegal behavior. https://t.co/9z173I8Bjo
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 15, 2020
And yet the media continue to spin in favor of Team Obama, and it’s nothing short of shameless.
Boom. I mean just BOOM.
Must watch. Finally.
A publicly stated list of issues.
"that is, after all, the job of reporters to answer the very questions I've laid out…" https://t.co/t0oW31wIh1
— Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) May 15, 2020
Wow. After 3 years of Russiagate, it appears the POTUS has the Dems dead to rights. There's no "allegation" here, these were actions that happened.
This is verifiable, not a narrative. Spox just laid it out, where is MSM media, there's nothing on it, is it inconvenient? https://t.co/p2aiSwoWSR
— Peter Jones (@redesign) May 15, 2020
This is glorious https://t.co/NsoJTYuOmb
— Benjamin (@screwlabour) May 16, 2020
In a normal world, everything being said here by Kayleigh McEnany would be front page news.
Sadly, we don't live in that world.
This is a must listen. Please share. https://t.co/t0oW31wIh1
— Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) May 15, 2020
And yet all we hear our cricket sounds coming from the majority of mainstream media outlets.