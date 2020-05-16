If you happened to see a mushroom cloud floating over the White House briefing room, it was because Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany dropped a nuke on the media for their collective avoidance of the facts surrounding the “Russia collusion” probe and what and who precipitated it. This is something else:

.@PressSec Destroying Smug Reporter On #ObamaGate "For 3 years you all talked about collusion & there was none. It was a huge injustice, not just to this administration but to the American ppl who deserve truth, not the alleging of absolutely false allegations against @POTUS." pic.twitter.com/ID6Ex47fSd — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 15, 2020

Dayum! Yeah, the WH press had that coming.

WATCH: reporters pretend not to understand Obama admin scandal of leaking/spying/lying about Russia collusion. As truth continues to roll out, media should stop engaging in coverups and pretending not to understand why this is scandalous, illegal behavior. https://t.co/9z173I8Bjo — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 15, 2020

And yet the media continue to spin in favor of Team Obama, and it’s nothing short of shameless.

Boom. I mean just BOOM. Must watch. Finally. A publicly stated list of issues. "that is, after all, the job of reporters to answer the very questions I've laid out…" https://t.co/t0oW31wIh1 — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) May 15, 2020

Wow. After 3 years of Russiagate, it appears the POTUS has the Dems dead to rights. There's no "allegation" here, these were actions that happened. This is verifiable, not a narrative. Spox just laid it out, where is MSM media, there's nothing on it, is it inconvenient? https://t.co/p2aiSwoWSR — Peter Jones (@redesign) May 15, 2020

In a normal world, everything being said here by Kayleigh McEnany would be front page news. Sadly, we don't live in that world. This is a must listen. Please share. https://t.co/t0oW31wIh1 — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) May 15, 2020

And yet all we hear our cricket sounds coming from the majority of mainstream media outlets.