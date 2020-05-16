If you happened to see a mushroom cloud floating over the White House briefing room, it was because Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany dropped a nuke on the media for their collective avoidance of the facts surrounding the “Russia collusion” probe and what and who precipitated it. This is something else:

Dayum! Yeah, the WH press had that coming.

And yet the media continue to spin in favor of Team Obama, and it’s nothing short of shameless.

And yet all we hear our cricket sounds coming from the majority of mainstream media outlets.

