We thought MSNBC’s Brian Williams asking John Brennan to explain to the uninitiated (Fox News viewing types of people) why the Michael Flynn unmasking story isn’t really a big deal, but the “Lean Forward” outlet leaned way forward and outdid themselves yet again:
MSNBC Rolls Out Ben Rhodes For 'Fact Check Friday' https://t.co/Ro2W6qa7QN pic.twitter.com/y3I62Wo7rZ
— NewsBusters (@newsbusters) May 16, 2020
LOL.
On 'Obamagate' @brhodes: "They're interested in taking the word gate & attaching it to Obama to distract from fact we're in pandemic & depression in hopes our political culture will follow it like a shiny object. It's not true. It's bogus. Trump can't describe what it is himself.
— Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) May 15, 2020
Well, we’re convinced! *Eye roll*
Echo Echo Echo Chamber leader has thoughts
— off2paradise (@off2paradise) May 16, 2020
They should also have a Chinese Commnist Party apparatchik on every week to fact check the claims that China lied about the coronavirus.
— L. John Whorfin ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 🦅🇺🇸 (@DimensionC) May 16, 2020
We’d be surprised if that hasn’t already happened.