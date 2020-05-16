We thought MSNBC’s Brian Williams asking John Brennan to explain to the uninitiated (Fox News viewing types of people) why the Michael Flynn unmasking story isn’t really a big deal, but the “Lean Forward” outlet leaned way forward and outdid themselves yet again:

MSNBC Rolls Out Ben Rhodes For 'Fact Check Friday' https://t.co/Ro2W6qa7QN pic.twitter.com/y3I62Wo7rZ — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) May 16, 2020

LOL.

On 'Obamagate' @brhodes: "They're interested in taking the word gate & attaching it to Obama to distract from fact we're in pandemic & depression in hopes our political culture will follow it like a shiny object. It's not true. It's bogus. Trump can't describe what it is himself. — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) May 15, 2020

Well, we’re convinced! *Eye roll*

Echo Echo Echo Chamber leader has thoughts — off2paradise (@off2paradise) May 16, 2020

They should also have a Chinese Commnist Party apparatchik on every week to fact check the claims that China lied about the coronavirus. — L. John Whorfin ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 🦅🇺🇸 (@DimensionC) May 16, 2020

We’d be surprised if that hasn’t already happened.