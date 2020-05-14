Even coming from MSNBC and Brian Williams, it’s difficult to get more hilariously shameless than this — but then again, it does speak volumes about modern-day “journalism”:

That’s a knee-slapper, and not in a good way:

Trending

Williams and Brennan obviously aren’t in on the joke (which is THEM).

Brennan left out a lot of details concerning this particular story, but naturally Williams knew his only job was to lob softballs and he delivered with flying colors.

There’s one way for Brennan to actually explain it to Fox News viewers:

LOL. As if!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaBrian WilliamsDonald TrumpJohn Brennanunmasking