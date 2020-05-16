If you’re looking for reasons to be optimistic and confident these days, you can always turn to CNN to find… absolutely none of that:

That reassuring test result might be a false negative. The number of dead could be much higher. The reopening likely won't be what you imagined. Here is the latest on Covid-19 https://t.co/lHSTiHYeQp — CNN (@CNN) May 16, 2020

Flatten the curve on the fear-mongering for once, CNN.

Fear fear and more fear just stop its embarrassing — Tp33 (@Tpear10) May 16, 2020

Here’s an idea. Why don’t all of you at CNN be the first ones to jump off the bridge? https://t.co/fRxb92whNn — janice ☀️ (@chestnuthell) May 16, 2020

Holy shit guys. Do you want to have people killing themselves from the negativity and fear porn you're peddling. https://t.co/KlqiQd2wgZ — Jc (@Hondurican11) May 16, 2020

The news is supposed to report FACTS, but all they ever seem to give are lies and opinions. I don't need "could be" or maybe." https://t.co/LyrOYNAVlH — Ωmega Man (@biggy_brent) May 16, 2020

It’s the climate change playbook applied to COVID-19 “reporting.”

OR MUCH LOWER

as States are beginning to count deaths attributed to the Virus it self instead of no matter what other conditions were present if they tested positive then COVID-19 was the cause

SO SLOW YOUR ROLL! https://t.co/MM5iuXL0Fd — tiffanyblue (@PoliticOverKill) May 16, 2020

They appear to have no intention of slowing their roll.

they don't even hide the agenda, anymore 🙄 https://t.co/FcSzkIJgzh — Mark S. (@markInAtlanta) May 16, 2020

THIS. Is CNN.