If you’re looking for reasons to be optimistic and confident these days, you can always turn to CNN to find… absolutely none of that:

Flatten the curve on the fear-mongering for once, CNN.

Trending

It’s the climate change playbook applied to COVID-19 “reporting.”

They appear to have no intention of slowing their roll.

THIS. Is CNN.

