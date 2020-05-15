Democrats who run the state of California have made it clear that many cities serve as sanctuaries for people who are in the U.S. illegally. But count L.A. County as definitely NOT being a sanctuary when it comes to other prohibited activities, as evidenced by this promotion for a snitch-line:

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio found out the hard way how quickly this kind of thing can backfire, and perhaps L.A. County will have a similar experience.

The progressives who run Los Angeles do have their “priorities.”

Too bad the coronavirus can’t be killed off by a tweet’s ratio, or L.A. County would have just solved the problem.

Tags: Los Angeles County