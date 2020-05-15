Everybody’s painfully aware that the economy has been taking a huge hit the last couple of months because of lockdowns related to the coronavirus outbreak. But now the layoff wave is starting to crash across the bow of the media, and it’s causing some alarms to go off:

Iowahawk summed up how layoffs are reported in the media vs. other jobs:

Weird how that works, right?

We’re guessing the media won’t want what’s become the accepted reaction used in response to the above stories:

This is one story where “this must continue until there’s a vaccine” probably won’t be considered an acceptable response.

