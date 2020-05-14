Earlier this week during one of his daily coronavirus press briefings, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo referred several times to COVID-19 as the “European virus.”

New York Times columnist Gail Collins is a big fan of Cuomo’s name for the virus:

Andrew Cuomo’s current spin – that our problem now is all about the “European virus” – seems like a smart approach, writes @GailCollins. "It’ll drive Donald Trump crazy. What more do you need?" https://t.co/S9TkRzoa91 — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) May 14, 2020

The anti-Trump Resistance “priorities” are on full display with that hot take.

FFS New York has had 22k dead and instead of asking why they would be sending sick people into the most vulnerable areas you instead praise on him misnaming the virus to get under @realDonaldTrump skin. Be a better human — Rich W (@RichWhisler) May 14, 2020

Maybe Cuomo could focus his energy on saving New Yorkers in nursing homes instead of playing games with Trump. https://t.co/F9eCBjoYDO — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) May 14, 2020

This burn book stuff from NYT’s Gail Collins, of course, doesn’t include four words that should be the focus of Cuomo coverage: “Nursing Homes” & “Subway sanitation.” Cuomo failed on both fronts. And pieces like this are emblematic of media today: A focus on rhetoric over results https://t.co/2KUI0AuXb7 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 14, 2020

But they think Cuomo’s zinging Trump (by lying) so apparently that’s all that matters.

It'll sure make your comrades, the CCP, much more happy. — Johnny Ricoh 🖖 (@TheRealSinth) May 14, 2020

So it’s a narrative-sustaining two-fer for the Left!

Lying to the media who will cover for you no matter how many people died in nursing homes to own the Drumpf https://t.co/hDSPiBT1Vo — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 14, 2020

Whatever it takes.

You know what would've been a smarter approach than trolling Trump? Not waiting months to deep clean the subways. https://t.co/mchrMBWjBc — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) May 14, 2020

Helping the most evil government in the world – complete with Nazi-style concentration camps – avoid responsibility for a global pandemic that killed thousands and ruined millions of lives is SUPER AWESOME if it helps you TOTALLY OWN the Bad Orange Man https://t.co/g4oiN79rfi — John Hayward (@Doc_0) May 14, 2020

Lol I knew we could count on the New York Times to come out with the “actually Gov. Cuomo straight-up lying around where the virus came from is actually smart” hot take https://t.co/ykeKLp7yqA — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) May 14, 2020

All the crap that's fit to print. — Peter DeGiglio (@PeterDeGiglio) May 14, 2020

They really do schedule their day around 'How can we hate Trump more and annoy him' conference calls. https://t.co/iZEdqw5lrW — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 14, 2020

"What more do you need?" An honest press. https://t.co/T5qIvtBGgQ — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) May 14, 2020

Ding! Ding! Ding!