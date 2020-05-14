Earlier this week during one of his daily coronavirus press briefings, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo referred several times to COVID-19 as the “European virus.”

New York Times columnist Gail Collins is a big fan of Cuomo’s name for the virus:

The anti-Trump Resistance “priorities” are on full display with that hot take.

But they think Cuomo’s zinging Trump (by lying) so apparently that’s all that matters.

So it’s a narrative-sustaining two-fer for the Left!

Whatever it takes.

Ding! Ding! Ding!

Tags: Andrew CuomocoronavirusCOVID-19Donald TrumpGail Collinsnew york times