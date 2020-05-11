Remember when President Trump referring to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus” caused Democrats and the media (redundancy alert) to lose their minds because they thought it was unfair to single out a particular region? Perhaps those same people won’t mind the new approach being taken by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — we certainly know China will approve:

Wait, haven’t Democrats declared using particular locations as colloquial names for viruses to be racist? Or is that only when Trump does it (by correctly describing where a virus originated)?

Without a doubt.

Cuomo’s now gone beyond shameless.

Will “European virus” catch on with Dems and the media?

LOL. “I’ll take ‘things that will never happen’ for $500, Alex.”

