Remember when President Trump referring to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus” caused Democrats and the media (redundancy alert) to lose their minds because they thought it was unfair to single out a particular region? Perhaps those same people won’t mind the new approach being taken by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — we certainly know China will approve:

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is now describing the coronavirus pandemic that originated in Wuhan, China as a "European virus." He said this in today's presser multiple times. Last month he lavished praise on the Chinese government for their efforts in combatting the virus. pic.twitter.com/fTSLFRVBqr — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) May 11, 2020

Not a chance anyone in the press will call out this dangerous charlatan. pic.twitter.com/81SQ4PM3Ne — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) May 11, 2020

Wait, haven’t Democrats declared using particular locations as colloquial names for viruses to be racist? Or is that only when Trump does it (by correctly describing where a virus originated)?

This is Pravda level stuff. https://t.co/dp4Eg34mLA — Heimish Conservative (@HeimishCon) May 11, 2020

Without a doubt.

Damn. And I thought imperialism had ended decades ago. https://t.co/FxOYiab6rw — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) May 11, 2020

"European virus"? And this victory lap Democrat Gov. Cuomo is doing is odd given the reporting last week that 65% of the outbreaks across the country came from New York And after he waited months to stop sending Covid patients into nursing homespic.twitter.com/JPEPIOPQ6r — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) May 11, 2020

Cuomo’s now gone beyond shameless.

I get #NYC media covering for this sorry excuse for a governor, but NYS media in #ROC, #BUF, #SYR are complicit in not holding this jerk’s feet to the fire. — The Stupid. It Burns. (@stupidburns) May 11, 2020

His strategy: deflect, deflect, deflect. — Ryan M. Pezzano (@_pezzano) May 11, 2020

"Yes, we had the European virus attack us and nobody expected it." What? lmao https://t.co/h0aDeBkHkn — Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) May 11, 2020

Unbelievable. To be clear @NYGovCuomo, it’s the CHINA virus. — 🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 (@Chris_Talarico) May 11, 2020

Considering the majority of cases in the U.S. came from New York, I’m cool calling it the Wuhan-New York virus.#WuhanNewYorkVirus https://t.co/n1KD3gUUef — ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@TomCrowe) May 11, 2020

Mayor Cuomo you make this man very happy with your CCP-approved messaging. pic.twitter.com/tykC8Bh8qf — Peace Through Strength (@PeaceStrong17) May 11, 2020

excited to see where this is all headed! https://t.co/pXTfocYnRW — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) May 11, 2020

.@NYGovCuomo refers to COVID-19, the virus that originated in China, as the "European virus." This is how dumb he thinks you are.pic.twitter.com/T997JRGXAJ — The First (@TheFirstonTV) May 11, 2020

Will “European virus” catch on with Dems and the media?

1/3 of his city is dead and he's decided we still can't go offending the feelings of woke online mobs and the Chinese State Government. https://t.co/XDNXEYyDPv — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 11, 2020

FYI CNN and Fredo are going to pick this standard up and run with it as well. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 11, 2020

I'm sure Fredo will hold his brother to account, like a true journalist would! — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 11, 2020

LOL. “I’ll take ‘things that will never happen’ for $500, Alex.”