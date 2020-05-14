We told you last night that the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the state’s stay-at-home order.

Former Obama “wingman” and Attorney General Eric Holder was among those highly critical of the ruling that goes against everything the Democrats stand for at this moment in time, which is “keep the economy shut down at any and all cost”:

In invalidating stay at home order Wisconsin Supreme Court callously puts lives at risk. Republican legislature and justices now own impact of their actions. This is ideology/partisanship over law/good sense. A lot of “regular folks” will suffer. Shameful. https://t.co/V8GekFAJ7P — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) May 14, 2020

What an excellent legal analysis! Oh wait…

Eric Holder has never been one to put the constitution over his political grandstanding. https://t.co/ulzxMfih5w — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) May 14, 2020

This does not sound anything like a legal analysis from our former attorney general. Perhaps that's because he doesn't have one. https://t.co/5KChEMqOpK — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) May 14, 2020

Holder doesn’t have an actual legal argument, nor does he seem to have any sense of shame:

Eric Holder, who helped give Mexican drug cartels assault rifles as part of the Obama administration’s “Fast and Furious” illegal gun running scheme, says that the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision to not force people to stay locked up in their homes “puts lives at risk” https://t.co/CIv8uou9Am — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 14, 2020

You didn't care so much about "ordinary folks", whether federal agents or Mexicans*, when they were dying from Fast & Furious. *And why do you hate Brown people? https://t.co/GhuNpMAqay — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) May 14, 2020

One of these two things are dangerous: 1. Allowing Mexican Drug Cartels to Cross the Border with Illegally Purchased Guns

2. Protecting US Citizen's Constitutional Rights I'll let you guess which one Eric Holder thinks is dangerous and which one Eric Holder encouraged. https://t.co/Sl04g33d28 — Chris Campo 🚹 (@Chris_J_Campo) May 14, 2020

It’s quite telling which one of those Holder considers dangerous — not that we’re surprised.

Didn't you run guns to cartels? https://t.co/T1a6GyHhjT — tanj (@tanjtanj) May 14, 2020

Is this the same #EricHolder that was gun running truckloads of weapons to the Mexican drug cartels? https://t.co/Zw96WyEUEC — Milo™ (@chasbottom) May 14, 2020

Ah, the irony of people who call Trump authoritarian implying that state governors should have dictatorial power because of "law/good sense." https://t.co/lEafrYPvT1 — Matt Patterson (@mjpesquire) May 14, 2020

Lockdowns put lives at risk too

People are dying who put off non-emergency surgery

People are avoiding routine doctor visits or even when they have symptoms, and many diseases such as cancer are undiagnosed and untreated.

Suicide increases

Overdose increases

Abuse increase https://t.co/DTbW1NyW6r — Renna (@RennaW) May 14, 2020

Gee, it’s almost as if there’s more on Democrat minds than just “keeping people safe.” What could it be…?