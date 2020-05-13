Wisconsin’s “Safer at Home” order is in limbo at the moment, all because of the state Supreme Court’s ruling this evening:

BREAKING: Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down Gov. Tony Evers' order to stay home in a 4-3 decision. — Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) May 13, 2020

Wisconsin's Supreme Court has overturned the state's stay-at-home order, ruling the order "unlawful" and "unenforceable" https://t.co/rZsg4kxvJb — CNN (@CNN) May 14, 2020

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has struck down the state’s lockdown, pending a one-week stay: https://t.co/D1AICxF319 pic.twitter.com/UsEXkqeg8E — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) May 13, 2020

In other words, “unconstitutional.”

Here we go….the stay-at-home orders are absolutely unconstitutional.https://t.co/v9HUbs0I0u — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 14, 2020

So public officials can’t just use “we’re trying to keep you safe so do what we say” as an excuse to implement any edict they want? Shocker.

"An agency cannot confer on itself the power to dictate the lives of law-abiding individuals as comprehensively as the order does without reaching beyond the executive branch's authority." Rein it in! 👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/IkfJg6LsZY — Joylynn — Made in the USA, it matters to me! (@JLProudAmerican) May 14, 2020

Breaking News: Powergrab foiled in Wisconsin. The pandemic crisis has trusted more power to state governors and too many have decided to push the envelope against democracy and powersharing. The Wisconsin Supreme Court just pushed back!https://t.co/O6UayBY6hR — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) May 13, 2020

However, not everybody’s thrilled, including the state’s Democrat governor, Eric Holder and others:

Wisconsin @GovEvers tells reporters: "Today, Republican legislators convinced four members of the Supreme Court to throw the state into chaos." Evers says more people will get sick. — Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) May 14, 2020

In invalidating stay at home order Wisconsin Supreme Court callously puts lives at risk. Republican legislature and justices now own impact of their actions. This is ideology/partisanship over law/good sense. A lot of “regular folks” will suffer. Shameful. https://t.co/V8GekFAJ7P — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) May 14, 2020

“This decision will undoubtedly go down as one of the most blatant examples of judicial activism in this court's history. And it will be Wisconsinites who pay the price. pic.twitter.com/7oKGL8D5k1 — Sachin Chheda (@skchheda) May 13, 2020

“In a high-profile win for the state's Republican-led legislature.” You know who else it’s a big win for?? The coronavirus. https://t.co/oZMVdgDepT — Ari Solomon (@VeganAri) May 14, 2020

Republicans are INSANE: Wisconsin Supreme Court’s GOP majority strikes down state's stay-at-home order. Stupid on steroids!https://t.co/IajwgYGqc8 — John Dean (@JohnWDean) May 14, 2020

The state Supreme Court’s ruling against “Safer at Home” orders doesn’t force people to leave their homes, but it’s apparent that many on the Left don’t trust people to do what’s in their own best interest without orders from government officials.