Obama administration officials who submitted unmasking requests regarding Michael Flynn are now in full spin mode (Joe Biden’s rapid response director is even attacking a journalist who reported about the documents).

Former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes is among those spinning like the wind:

The Wall Street Journal’s Kimberly Strassel finds that to be a weak response:

Trending

Strassel also analyzed what Rhodes and the Obama Dems are pretending not to be concerned about now that the information is out:

The Team Obama Dems might be a bit nervous, but the freakout would more intense if they didn’t know a very high percentage of the media have their backs.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaBen RhodesJoe BidenKimberley Strassel