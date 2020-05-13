As we told you earlier, the inclusion of Greta Thunberg as a guest on CNN’s upcoming coronavirus town hall sent eyes rolling everywhere:
What place does Greta Thunberg have in this town hall? pic.twitter.com/qIKOCV8QcP
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 13, 2020
But count actress Rosanna Arquette among those defending CNN’s totally science-y panel:
She’s a Leader in climate change and works with scientists world wide. Pandemics will be a way of life until we address climate change seriously once and for all. She’s a wise sage. Smarter than any of the idiots running this country.
— Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) May 13, 2020
There it is. CNN’s science cred is vindicated! Or maybe not…
Signed, an insane person https://t.co/W4O8IyEX7n
— Egregious Philbin (@Egregious_P) May 13, 2020
Here it is, the stupidest thing you'll read on Twitter today. https://t.co/TrZtYR6p3e
— Acosta's Diary (@OCpatriot123) May 13, 2020
I guess CNN's dwindling audience actually believes this. Or at least they say they do with a straight face. https://t.co/dNYLmrVSHR
— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 13, 2020
LMAO.
Is any of this real? 😂 https://t.co/3MR5zyJfoo
— OlúAfolábí (@oluafolabi) May 13, 2020
I present to you Hollywood, folks. https://t.co/qOyi1svjdO
— Hube (@ColossusRhodey) May 13, 2020
Wait is covid officially a climate change thing now I missed the memo https://t.co/KnRvDm4hp5
— Ben 🧼🤲 (@hayesy316) May 13, 2020
That’s definitely what the Left’s trying to make happen.