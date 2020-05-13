This morning, President Trump shared the Wall Street Journal editorial board’s take on Rep. Adam Schiff and his continuous “collusion” push:

“Newly released documents show Schiff knew all along there was no proof of Russia-Trump collusion.” Wall Street Journal — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2020

But Schiff, while pretending the wheels haven’t completely come off his beloved “collusion” narrative, accused the president of trying to use the issue to distract from what’s going on:

Mr. President, you ignored the threat of the virus, and now 80,000 Americans are dead. You want CDC to revise down the death totals, instead of taking action to save lives, And hope your repeated lies about Russia and Ukraine will distract. Your incompetence is killing us. https://t.co/Dcz0vGcMdl — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 13, 2020

Wow, that’s rich!

A distraction would be halting Congress to a stop in December, January, and February in order to impeach the President over a phone call while a certain virus was flooding the globe — Political Gritty (@PoliticalGritty) May 13, 2020

Trump ignored the threat of the virus? Remember when he imposed travel bans while you were wasting tax dollars (which could have funded the battle against COVID-19) on a sham impeachment? Remember when libs called him racist for those bans? He saved lives with the travel bans! https://t.co/TLxnkPaHvq — Victoria The Republican (@VtheRepublican) May 13, 2020

Millions and millions of tax payers dollars were wasted on everything you have thrown at this president. Russia Hoax, Kavanaugh, Ukraine, and what about holding those impeachment papers for days and days and days when the virus first started popping up in China and abroad — Kevin™ 🦅 (@The_K_Cichon) May 13, 2020

One final point:

Well, Schiff is the authority on "repeated lies about Russia and Ukraine" https://t.co/086QNU4Z9A — Kylee Zempel (@kyleezempel) May 13, 2020

Fact check: TRUE.