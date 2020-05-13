This morning, President Trump shared the Wall Street Journal editorial board’s take on Rep. Adam Schiff and his continuous “collusion” push:

But Schiff, while pretending the wheels haven’t completely come off his beloved “collusion” narrative, accused the president of trying to use the issue to distract from what’s going on:

Trending

Wow, that’s rich!

One final point:

Fact check: TRUE.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusDonald Trumprep. adam schiff