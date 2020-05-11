Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has apparently had enough of people not following his COVID-19 edicts to the letter:

Today I am announcing consequences for counties that do not abide by the law to remain closed.

I won't sit back and watch residents who live in counties under Stay at Home orders get sick because local leaders cannot see the risks of #COVID19 and push to reopen prematurely.

One of the punishments Wolf says will be dealt out to counties not obeying orders will be a denial of federal funds:

Non-compliant counties won't be eligible for federal stimulus discretionary funds. Instead, those funds will be allocated to counties working to stop the spread of #COVID19. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 11, 2020

But there are other threats as well:

Businesses should know that opening in counties that don’t abide by the law will potentially jeopardize their business liability insurance or the protections it provides. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 11, 2020

Dine-in restaurants that open in counties that have not been authorized to reopen will risk receiving a citation. These citations can ultimately lead to the loss of a restaurant’s liquor license. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 11, 2020

If your county reopens prematurely and you don’t feel comfortable returning to work, rest assured that the commonwealth will allow you to continue to receive unemployment compensation, even if your employer reopens. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 11, 2020

The dangers associated with #COVID19 may not be readily visible to all, but they are present. We are fighting a war that has taken the lives of too many people. And we’re winning. The politicians who are encouraging us to quit the fight are acting in a most cowardly way. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 11, 2020

The dangers associated with #COVID19 may not be readily visible to all, but they are present. We are fighting a war that has taken the lives of too many people. And we’re winning. The politicians who are encouraging us to quit the fight are acting in a most cowardly way. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 11, 2020

This is not a time to give up. This is not time to surrender. This is a time to rededicate ourselves to the task of beating this virus. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 11, 2020

I intend to keep fighting. And, I believe that the overwhelming majority of my fellow Pennsylvanians intend to keep fighting it too. And with that unity, I know we can win. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 11, 2020

The threat to not distribute federal funds to certain counties in defiance of his orders is ironic coming from a governor belonging to the political party that has slammed the Trump administration for pledging to withhold federal funds from sanctuary cities that choose to ignore U.S. immigration laws.

So he won't redistribute someone else's money to those counties. Lolz, fk this clown. https://t.co/I7tLVWwdnv — Dangerous Liberty (@DangerousLiber1) May 11, 2020

Not sure that Federal money came with stipulations like that, Tom. I know Barr is busy bringing your friends to justice, but I'm sure he can find time for you, too. #obamagate https://t.co/M9nlrUWE7G — JD (@jd4graves) May 11, 2020

I suppose @GovernorTomWolf will do whatever it takes to distract from all of the elderly people in nursing homes who were killed by his executive order. https://t.co/NeOakfPw2K pic.twitter.com/gCNPLq1iho — Aaron Lockhart 🇺🇸🤲🏻🧼 (@arabbitorduck) May 11, 2020

It will be interesting to see how many scarce state resources you will dedicate to punishing business owners. — David Garry (@dgarry7) May 11, 2020

TLDR; The state stealing federal funds — Independent Thought (@LB_Fenrir) May 11, 2020

This is not a legal action. Wolf can't unilaterally deny federal funds to counties. https://t.co/CyAFIw9WEA — NathanBenefield (@NathanBenefield) May 11, 2020

Good luck with that. https://t.co/S3PfWMuvWR — Hallelujah! Holy sh*t! Where's the Tylenol? (@MAyneLyon) May 11, 2020

Someone doesn’t want to give up his newfound power. — DancesWithPepe (@DancesWithPepe) May 11, 2020

There seems to be a lot of that going around, and it’s bound to get worse.

One final question:

What does the Federal Gov’t say about this?? https://t.co/V0SbdPf59Z — Rev Chris (@SYC_Beer_Guy) May 11, 2020

The answer to that could be interesting.