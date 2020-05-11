Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has apparently had enough of people not following his COVID-19 edicts to the letter:

One of the punishments Wolf says will be dealt out to counties not obeying orders will be a denial of federal funds:

But there are other threats as well:

The threat to not distribute federal funds to certain counties in defiance of his orders is ironic coming from a governor belonging to the political party that has slammed the Trump administration for pledging to withhold federal funds from sanctuary cities that choose to ignore U.S. immigration laws.

There seems to be a lot of that going around, and it’s bound to get worse.

One final question:

The answer to that could be interesting.

