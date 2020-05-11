The unraveling of the Left’s Russia “collusion” narrative has been speeding up in recent days, and much of the focus is shifting to former President Obama. However, CNN’s Brian Stelter doesn’t want to talk about it much anymore, and he also slammed Fox News for not dropping the story and moving on:

"They’re treating the Michael Flynn story like it's a bigger deal than the deaths of 2,000 Americans a day."@brianstelter rips "right-wing media" for extensive coverage of @GenFlynn and the Russia investigation. pic.twitter.com/I2fNW4whGY — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 10, 2020

Here’s a fantastic summary of what Stelter’s really saying from The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway:

The cable outlet that peddled abject Russia collusion nonsense day in and day out for three years is upset that people are covering it now that that the truth is coming out. https://t.co/wMLywEbeHq — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 11, 2020

Exactly! Now that the truth is starting to come out, CNN is more than ready to move on.

