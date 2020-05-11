The unraveling of the Left’s Russia “collusion” narrative has been speeding up in recent days, and much of the focus is shifting to former President Obama. However, CNN’s Brian Stelter doesn’t want to talk about it much anymore, and he also slammed Fox News for not dropping the story and moving on:

Here’s a fantastic summary of what Stelter’s really saying from The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway:

Trending

Exactly! Now that the truth is starting to come out, CNN is more than ready to move on.

Stay tuned!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #ObamagateBarack ObamaBrian StelterCNNMichael FlynnMollie Hemingway