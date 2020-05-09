The AP Stylebook has again been updated with the following:
We now say not to use the archaic and sexist term "mistress" for a woman in a long-term sexual relationship with, and financially supported by, a man who is married to someone else.
Instead, use an alternative like companion or lover on first reference. Provide details later.
— APStylebook (@APStylebook) May 8, 2020
Well, that’s one way to start a ratio party!
You know your new suggested terms for immoral acts are not well received when the ratio is more than 10 times accepting RTs.
Y'all need Jesus. pic.twitter.com/2LFXg3Eo7I
— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 9, 2020
There was no shortage of people weighing in on this matter:
Um, "companion" or "lover" do not convey the important fact underlying the meaning of "mistress." https://t.co/vI06QyPMds
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 8, 2020
I still cannot believe they are actually trying to normalize infidelity. https://t.co/YOMuSmrCbz
— Menara Kajang 🗼 (@r00dran) May 9, 2020
The AP’s got their priorities.
Most normal people: Cheating on your spouse is wrong.
The media: https://t.co/eF6e5saJt3
— Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) May 8, 2020
"lover" sounds skeevier than "mistress" tbh https://t.co/68ugiLS985
— jon gabriel (@exjon) May 8, 2020
Husband-involved unmarried woman seems more your speed https://t.co/7ftcqdMmi1
— Komm, süßer Todd (@kamenism) May 9, 2020
Some side chick is running the AP stylebook https://t.co/gndy1X1HgR
— Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) May 9, 2020
Seems less accurate. Does someone at AP have a mistress who got huffy over the term?
— John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) May 9, 2020
That's dumb. Use "concubine" https://t.co/PjzEljutGh
— ℭ𝔥𝔞𝔫𝔱𝔦𝔠𝔩𝔢𝔢𝔯 (@iChanticleer) May 9, 2020
I always preferred kept-woman and adulterer any way. https://t.co/oERhCeOyWp
— Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) May 8, 2020
So apparently AP thinks @SenKamalaHarris will be Biden's pick and they're making sure everyone know proper language to use in discussing her political rise to power. https://t.co/oERhCeOyWp
— Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) May 9, 2020
Ouch!