The Biden campaign held a “virtual rally” last night, and let’s just say it went as well as the rest of the presumptive Democrat nominee’s campaign has gone so far.

Here’s how it started:

And the “virtual rally” was off and glitching!

Trending

Perhaps the most interesting part was the squawking bird:

That and so much more:

Oh my.

Keep it up, Joe — it’s going great!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionJoe Biden