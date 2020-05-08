The Biden campaign held a “virtual rally” last night, and let’s just say it went as well as the rest of the presumptive Democrat nominee’s campaign has gone so far.

Here’s how it started:

Vibing out at Joe Biden’s virtual Tampa rally (unedited) pic.twitter.com/tJu9voz5nY — dumbfook (@dumbfook) May 7, 2020

And the “virtual rally” was off and glitching!

The Biden campaign's virtual rally is going great! pic.twitter.com/m1AhE48CU5 — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) May 7, 2020

Perhaps the most interesting part was the squawking bird:

Loud squawking bird repeatedly steals the show, makes the most sense during Biden virtual rally pic.twitter.com/UbwdK3CLRB — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 7, 2020

That and so much more:

The Joe Biden virtual rally in Tampa Bay, FL is off the hook pic.twitter.com/R1zRP6HGgn — cursed-dem grandma killer (@kallllisti) May 7, 2020

Short edit of the Biden Virtual Rally. The whole 50 minutes was like this. #BidenDropOut #technicaldifficulties pic.twitter.com/LytVcQ0bUa — Entitled Gropey Senile Narcissist Adderall Corpse (@svnsxsvn) May 8, 2020

Joe Biden "virtual rally" tonight. Video quality slowly declined until it went out completely as Charlie Crist was speaking. Black screen for 7+ minutes. Must be the same people who ran the ObamaCare website working the live streams. pic.twitter.com/9whh3kBCKP — August Takala (@RudyTakala) May 7, 2020

Oh my.

The Biden campaign might be interested in this book after today’s “virtual rally” pic.twitter.com/5S6iGudrCf — Kyle Martinsen – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@KyleMartinsen_) May 8, 2020

Keep it up, Joe — it’s going great!