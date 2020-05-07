The allegations from Tara Reade against Joe Biden aren’t going away, and Biden isn’t yet the Democratic Party’s formal nominee. That brings up the question of what would happen if Biden doesn’t end up on the ballot in November.
Anti-Trump Resistance actor Robert De Niro helped Democrats with a backup candidate with some help from Stephen Colbert:
Robert De Niro: Maybe Gov. Cuomo can replace Biden if “God forbid” something happens to him. pic.twitter.com/PwKeNef4Zq
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 7, 2020