Yesterday, James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas teased a video involving CBS News and a coronavirus testing location in Michigan:

The footage shows a drive-through testing site in Grand Rapids, Michigan being set up so it looked like there were more cars lined up:

BREAKING: Insider Reveals @CherryHealthMI & @CBSNews Staged FAKE #COVID19 Testing Line on @CBSThisMorning “We knew they(CBS) were coming, had no clue we were going to have to like do FAKE PATIENTS” – RN, Cherry Health "There were real patients which made it worse"#ExposeCBS pic.twitter.com/tA4LoS7P22 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) May 6, 2020

Like firefighters running towards a story — or if there’s no fire, make sure somebody first starts one:

"Well, we knew that they(@CBSNews) were coming, we had no clue that we're going to have to do FAKE PATIENTS…" – Registered Nurse, @CherryHealthMI#ExposeCBS pic.twitter.com/rxfxmaLxEN — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) May 6, 2020

Stay tuned for breaking updates as this story is rapidly evolving: https://t.co/bHSWdGLNO8 Force it to trend, tweet -> #ExposeCBS https://t.co/98r3rRwkNs — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) May 6, 2020

MARIA: I assumed she was looking for volunteers to go out & drive to the tent PV: Did she tell you guys like,”Hey you’re not actually getting tested” MARIA: Yeah PV: Oh, OK MARIA: She did. She said she wants to make it look busy for the news #ExposeCBSpic.twitter.com/rxfxmaLxEN — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) May 6, 2020

O’Keefe has some questions:

CBS News acknowledged removing the footage from their piece but denied they had anything to do with the staging:

Wow, Bravo @Project_Veritas CBS acknowledges that they ran a staged segment, albeit they say they were unaware, and have pulled the clip in question "…we are removing the Cherry Health portion from the piece"https://t.co/cBxq8Z5cs7 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) May 6, 2020

Even Snopes pointed out CBS ran fake footage beforehttps://t.co/SdRFzEAM5X — Tim Pool (@Timcast) May 6, 2020

Another banner day for the mainstream media!

Does the mass media really wonder why we don't believe them anymore? — 10% Genius (@kwinthorpe3) May 6, 2020

This is messed up. These people are literally risking their lives and @CBSNews is asking them to stage testing? — Marie (@Mmarie2539) May 6, 2020

We’re not sure if President Trump is referencing the Veritas story, but he did tweet this out right on cue:

The Fake News has reached an all time high! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2020

Yep.