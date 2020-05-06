Yesterday, James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas teased a video involving CBS News and a coronavirus testing location in Michigan:
The footage shows a drive-through testing site in Grand Rapids, Michigan being set up so it looked like there were more cars lined up:
BREAKING: Insider Reveals @CherryHealthMI & @CBSNews Staged FAKE #COVID19 Testing Line on @CBSThisMorning
“We knew they(CBS) were coming, had no clue we were going to have to like do FAKE PATIENTS” – RN, Cherry Health
"There were real patients which made it worse"#ExposeCBS pic.twitter.com/tA4LoS7P22
FULL STORY: https://t.co/e4nU1nJRMx
Like firefighters running towards a story — or if there’s no fire, make sure somebody first starts one:
"Well, we knew that they(@CBSNews) were coming, we had no clue that we're going to have to do FAKE PATIENTS…" – Registered Nurse, @CherryHealthMI#ExposeCBS pic.twitter.com/rxfxmaLxEN
Stay tuned for breaking updates as this story is rapidly evolving: https://t.co/bHSWdGLNO8
Force it to trend, tweet -> #ExposeCBS https://t.co/98r3rRwkNs
MARIA: I assumed she was looking for volunteers to go out & drive to the tent
PV: Did she tell you guys like,”Hey you’re not actually getting tested”
MARIA: Yeah
PV: Oh, OK
MARIA: She did. She said she wants to make it look busy for the news #ExposeCBSpic.twitter.com/rxfxmaLxEN
NEW VIDEO: Insider Blows The Whistle on @CherryHealthMI and @CBSNews Staging FAKE #COVID19 Testing Line in Michigan #ExposeCBS pic.twitter.com/TyC1ukoE4j
O’Keefe has some questions:
Did @GayleKing or @CBSNews reporter @adrianasdiaz know their team staged the #COVID19 testing segment? #ExposeCBS https://t.co/HaCRnQsP5h
CBS News acknowledged removing the footage from their piece but denied they had anything to do with the staging:
Wow, Bravo @Project_Veritas
CBS acknowledges that they ran a staged segment, albeit they say they were unaware, and have pulled the clip in question
"…we are removing the Cherry Health portion from the piece"https://t.co/cBxq8Z5cs7
Even Snopes pointed out CBS ran fake footage beforehttps://t.co/SdRFzEAM5X
Another banner day for the mainstream media!
Does the mass media really wonder why we don't believe them anymore?
This is messed up. These people are literally risking their lives and @CBSNews is asking them to stage testing?
We’re not sure if President Trump is referencing the Veritas story, but he did tweet this out right on cue:
The Fake News has reached an all time high!
Yep.