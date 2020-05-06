Yesterday, James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas teased a video involving CBS News and a coronavirus testing location in Michigan:

The footage shows a drive-through testing site in Grand Rapids, Michigan being set up so it looked like there were more cars lined up:

Like firefighters running towards a story — or if there’s no fire, make sure somebody first starts one:

O’Keefe has some questions:

CBS News acknowledged removing the footage from their piece but denied they had anything to do with the staging:

Another banner day for the mainstream media!

We’re not sure if President Trump is referencing the Veritas story, but he did tweet this out right on cue:

Yep.

