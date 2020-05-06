Some recent news related to the coronavirus outbreak and the government responses had investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson sharing some “it’s come to this” type moments:

Trending

Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas has already called for the release of a salon owner who has already been held more accountable than any number of ex-federal government officials caught abusing their power:

It is simply maddening.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CIAcoronavirusCOVID-19FBISharyl Attkisson