Some recent news related to the coronavirus outbreak and the government responses had investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson sharing some “it’s come to this” type moments:

Salon owner fined and jailed for not apologizing for being "selfish." Meantime, criminal referrals for govt. intel officials and others breaking laws, violating Constitutional rights, go untouched. — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) May 6, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas has already called for the release of a salon owner who has already been held more accountable than any number of ex-federal government officials caught abusing their power:

The @TheJusticeDept /officials continue to use taxpayer $ to fight my forensically proven govt. computer intrusion case instead of holding violators accountable. Meantime, massive constitutional violations among officials: ignored.@realDonaldTrump https://t.co/AiuntzLefm https://t.co/6Er8IgjMvD — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) May 6, 2020

When powerful people break laws that violate public trust and hundreds or thousands of people's rights, little happens because they're in charge. For the rest of us: we can try to get justice in court but it only serves the purpose of bleeding our resources dry.@realDonaldTrump — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) May 6, 2020

It is simply maddening.