Comedian Larry the Cable Guy is hilarious in a general sense, but he can also be an incredibly astute political and sociological observer from a uniquely American perspective. Wednesday evening was no different, and it started with a series of tweets revolving around the response to the coronavirus outbreak and some of the government reaction surrounding it:

People are now going to jail for trying trying to save their business while criminals are Being let out to keep them covid free. America 2020! The year the Bill of rights became selfish behavior. Thanks to all the brave politicians with American flag lapel pins that are silent. — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) May 7, 2020

The fact that what is happening in our country with all these draconian over reaching mandates trampling on freedoms that people have fought and died for shouldn’t be about left or right. I love every one in this country and It should anger all Americans that loves freedom. — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) May 7, 2020

The fact that people on social media get angry at other people that speak out and defend the bill of rights being trampled is beyond crazy. The fact that we now literally have to wonder what our elected officials (that work for us) will “allow” us to do is literally Orwellian. — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) May 7, 2020

That’s the end of my rants. I know I shouldn’t write this stuff but I can stand watching ordinary folks trying to save their businesses and way of life getting arrested by people with jobs that deem others trying to save theirs as non essential. It should anger ALL Americans. — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) May 7, 2020

But fortunately, it wasn’t the end of Larry’s self-described “rants” because this one finished things up:

I will say this though. If you live in America and just surrender your rights no questions asked than you didn’t deserve them in the first place. That’s all. I pray for better days. God Bless America and I appreciate all of you. — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) May 7, 2020

Samuel Adams would be proud. This x1000. https://t.co/6tuNe5kCaZ — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) May 7, 2020

Amen! — Beth Donaldson (@b_don_writes) May 7, 2020

