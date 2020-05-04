Over the weekend we told you about Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot walking around town and reminding people gathered in public breaking social distancing orders that they could be cited or even jailed. In one video that hit social media, it appeared that Lightfoot’s group was even larger than the one she was trying to disperse. That was just one example for why Fox News’ Tucker Carlson called her (and others) out Monday night:

At least the “important” people can get their hair done.

Trending

Strange isn’t it? Especially because these politicians are constantly telling people to take their hygiene seriously as well except without benefit of being able to get those same services legally performed.

It’s gotten surreal.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChicagocoronavirusCOVID-19Lori LightfootTucker Carlson