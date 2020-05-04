Over the weekend we told you about Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot walking around town and reminding people gathered in public breaking social distancing orders that they could be cited or even jailed. In one video that hit social media, it appeared that Lightfoot’s group was even larger than the one she was trying to disperse. That was just one example for why Fox News’ Tucker Carlson called her (and others) out Monday night:

#Tucker spot on here, calling out politicians who are now causing situations in which the mere act of going outside could constitute you getting in trouble with the law. Of course, they have willing accomplices in the media elite who live in nice houses (plural) w/plenty of space pic.twitter.com/x0bbuhp7Ej — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 5, 2020

At least the “important” people can get their hair done.

At least we know the Mayor of Chicago “takes her personal hygiene very seriously” — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Jamie M.🇮🇱🇮🇱 (@jasrach1128) May 5, 2020

Strange isn’t it? Especially because these politicians are constantly telling people to take their hygiene seriously as well except without benefit of being able to get those same services legally performed.

Conducts a press conference OUTSIDE while telling people to stay inside. Yeah, ok crazy lady. — Gordon Bennett 🇨🇦🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@bodkin_van_horn) May 5, 2020

It’s gotten surreal.